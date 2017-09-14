3.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake shakes South Bay

ALUM ROCK, Calif. (KGO) --
A 3.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck 10:32 a.m. 3.1 miles northeast of Alum Rock, California.

