BREAKING NEWS
3.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake shakes South Bay
BREAKING NEWS
San Jose filing lawsuit to challenge Trump's DACA plan
BREAKING NEWS
15 soldiers hurt in training accident explosion at Fort Bragg
BREAKING NEWS
Fatal accident blocks 3 WB I-580 in Castro Valley area
KGO
Thursday, September 14, 2017 10:51AM
ALUM ROCK, Calif. (KGO) --
A 3.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck 10:32 a.m. 3.1 miles northeast of Alum Rock, California.
RELATED:
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Related Topics:
earthquake
prepare norcal
San Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
