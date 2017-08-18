Bay Area man killed in Barcelona terror attack

The family of an East Bay man who was in Barcelona with his wife has confirmed that he was a victim of Thursday's terror attack. (KGO-TV)

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
The family of an East Bay man who was in Barcelona with his wife has confirmed that he was a victim of Thursday's terror attack.


Dan Tucker, the father of 43-year-old Lafayette resident Jared Tucker, tells ABC7 his son was on his honeymoon when he was killed. Dan says his son's wife, Heidi, has tentatively identified her husband's remains.

The family says Heidi is with the U.S Consulate in Barcelona and their loved ones are en route to support her during this difficult time.


The couple was in Barcelona after a two-week European vacation. Jared was walking through Las Ramblas with Heidi when they got separated.

"They were walking through downtown when he stopped to use the restroom, moments later all hell broke loose and Heidi was swept up in the terrified crowd and she lost sight of Jared," said brother-in-law Kalani Kalanui.

The couple had been married for one year.

