LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

A Bay Area native Michelle Vo is among the victims killed in shooting attack in Las Vegas. (LinkedIn/Michelle Vo)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
A Bay Area native is among the victims killed in the shooting attack in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?

Michelle Vo graduated from Independence High School in San Jose in 2003. She last lived in the Los Angeles area - working in the financial industry.

She was described as kind and driven, who loved sports.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mass shootinglas vegas mass shootinglas vegascrimemurderu.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Public figures send love to Vegas after mass shooting
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Watch out for fake news about Las Vegas massacre
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Netflix customers urged to beware of phishing scam
Twin sisters shot in Las Vegas recount how they survived
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
Watch out for fake news about Las Vegas massacre
Vegas hospitals overwhelmed as dozens killed, hundreds wounded
Bay Area residents describe surviving Las Vegas attack
Show More
ABC7 I-Team profiles Las Vegas mass shooting suspect
Musician leads group into freezer for safety during Las Vegas shooting
Gilroy couple describes terrifying Vegas shooting
Bay Area witnesses describe deadly Vegas shooting as war scene
San Francisco to increase security in light of Las Vegas shooting
More News
Top Video
Family confirms wife of SFPD officer killed in Las Vegas
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
Vegas hospitals overwhelmed as dozens killed, hundreds wounded
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother in Chicago
More Video