Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas

#NEW: #SanJose native, Michelle Vo, among those killed in the #LasVegas mass shooting. Friends tell me she was incredibly kind and driven. — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) October 3, 2017

#MORE: Vo graduated from Independence HS & UC Davis. She had been living in #LA in recent years, but started her career in #SiliconValley. — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) October 3, 2017

#MORE: One of #MichelleVo's friends told me she was a "tomboy at heart, she loved sports & golf was one of her favorites." #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/CGKFjeGEBf — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) October 3, 2017

