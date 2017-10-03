Bay Area native among victims killed in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --A Bay Area native is among the victims killed in the shooting attack in Las Vegas.
Michelle Vo graduated from Independence High School in San Jose in 2003. She last lived in the Los Angeles area - working in the financial industry.
She was described as kind and driven, who loved sports.
