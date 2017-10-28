  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
Cal Fire says Tubbs, Pocket, Nuns fires near full containment in Napa, Sonoma counties

With the Atlas fire completely contained, the three other blazes that ravaged the North Bay - the Tubbs, Pocket and Nuns fires - are nearing complete containment, Cal Fire said Saturday morning. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
With the Atlas fire completely contained, the three other blazes that ravaged the North Bay - the Tubbs, Pocket and Nuns fires - are nearing complete containment, Cal Fire said Saturday morning.

The Tubbs Fire, which claimed the lives of 22 people, destroyed about 5,300 structures and burned 36,807 acres, is now 97 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

The Pocket Fire, which burned 17,357 acres, is also 97 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Nuns Fire, which killed one civilian and one private water tender operator, destroyed about 1,200 structures and burned 56,556 acres, is now 97 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots and do fire suppression repair work, according to Cal Fire.

The nearly three-week Atlas fire, which burned more than 51,000 acres and destroyed homes in Napa County and caused evacuations in west Solano County, has been fully contained, Cal Fire officials said Friday evening.

