Dozens of senior citizens may have been left by staff at burning Varenna Oakmont Senior Living Community

A brother and sister that helped rescue 70 elderly residents from a senior living center want to know where the facilities' employees were as the fire spread. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Since the Santa Rosa fires and evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living on Fountaingrove Parkway in the early morning hours of Monday, October 9, the Department of Social Services has opened investigations into the evacuations of three of Oakmont Senior Living's communities including Varenna at Fountaingrove, Villa Capri and Fountaingrove Lodge. OSL says all 430 residents are accounted for, safe. Some resident's family members however say they were instrumental in evacuating residents. OSL says while it was shuttling residents to safety, law enforcement officers prevented them from going back to the property. However, the Santa Rosa Police Department has said there were no road blocks. In addition to the DSS investigations, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services and city of Santa Rosa are now investigating OSL's removal of fire debris from Villa Capri without a city permit, possibly using trucks that weren't permitted either. The debris removal occurred before the US EPA could check the toxicity of the debris.

Here's a look at Melanie Woodrow's reports:

Thursday, Oct. 12: Seniors may have been left at burning Oakmont living center
Friday, Oct. 13: Varenna Oakmont Senior Living resident describes harrowing facility evacuation
Katheryn Mann says she looked a long time to find a place as nice as Varenna. She describes a pristine property with plenty of activities and gourmet meals, but after what happened early Monday morning, she says she's not sure she wants to go back.


Monday, Oct. 16: Family, employee who helped evacuate assisted living facility question if fire evacuation plan existed
Another family has come forward questioning whether Varenna Oakmont Senior Living had an evacuation plan in place. ABC7 News first broke the story of the Thursday.


Thursday, Oct. 19: Attorney says understaffing at Oakmont Senior Living may have played a role in evacuation
Monday, Oct. 23: Family questions Oakmont Senior Living's statement that all 430 residents are 'settling into new living arrangements'
A Menlo Park family is questioning Oakmont Senior Living's claim that all its residents are settling into new living arrangements following the early morning Santa Rosa fires two weeks ago Monday.


Tuesday, Oct. 24: Dept. of Social Services opens 3rd investigation into evacuation from Oakmont Senior Living
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Officials: Senior living center removed fire debris without permit
The Santa Rosa assisted living facility at the center of three Department of Social Services investigations over their fire evacuations is facing a new investigation by different agencies.


Thursday, Oct. 26: Trucks used to haul fire debris may not have been permitted

Monday, Nov. 20: SF attorney files lawsuit accusing Oakmont Senior Living of elder abuse, negligence
A San Francisco attorney filed a negligence lawsuit Monday against Oakmont Senior Living following the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa last month. Attorney Kathryn Stebner is accusing Oakmont Senior Living of elder abuse, negligence and inflicting emotional distress on residents whose families paid up to $11,000 a month in fees.

Friday, March 2, 2018: Oakmont Senior Living responds to wrongful death lawsuit
Oakmont Senior Living on Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa is responding to a wrongful death lawsuit.

Thursday, April 12, 2018: Expedited trial date set for Santa Rosa assisted living center fire victims
Since the fire that destroyed an assisted living facility in Santa Rosa, three residents have passed away. This prompted the attorney who filed a class action lawsuit to amend her complaint to a wrongful death lawsuit. Last month, a judge agreed to an expedited trial date since the plaintiffs in the case are elderly. One of the families is speaking only to ABC7 News.

