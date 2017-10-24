Dept. of Social Services opens 3rd investigation into evacuation from Oakmont Senior Living

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2530861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Katheryn Mann says she was told to stay in her room as flames approached the Varenna Oakmont Senior Living Community.

The Department of Social Services has opened a third investigation into the evacuation of a community within Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa following the fires two weeks ago. New to the list is an investigation into the evacuation of Fountaingrove Lodge.The Department of Social Services had already opened investigations into the evacuations from Varenna at Fountaingrove and Villa Capri. Villa Capri is the building that burned down. Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa off Fountaingrove Parkway is made up of four communities. The Department of Social Services has not opened an investigation into the evacuation of Oakmont Terraces.Meantime, attorneys for Oakmont Senior Living have filed a response to a lawsuit filed against them last month. Attorney Kathryn Stebner filed the lawsuit prior to the fire. It alleges Oakmont dupes residents and family members by assessing residents' caregiving needs and charging them and their families accordingly, but not adjusting staff levels to meet those needs. One of the four named plaintiffs was a resident at Villa Capri which burned down in the fires two weeks ago.The claim is a proposed class action lawsuit. The attorney who filed the claim says that residents who evacuated the buildings during the recent fires are possible members of the class.In its response, attorneys for Oakmont Senior Living argue the complaint cannot stand as a class action because each plaintiff had a differing, subjective experience. Oakmont Senior Living's attorneys also make a motion to dismiss stating that the complaint fails to state a "cause of action" because it does not allege Oakmont Senior Living made representations about staffing or budgets.Finally, attorneys for Oakmont Senior Living argue the court should abstain from adjudicating because it would require the court to assume the role of the Department of Social Services.The attorney who filed the original claim against Oakmont Senior Living has 14 days to respond to the response.