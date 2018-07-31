CARR FIRE

Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history

The monstrous Carr Fire continues to leave a path of destruction in Shasta County. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Carr Fire is now the 7th most destructive fire in state history. The wildfire has burned more than 110,154 acres and is 27 percent contained.

The fire has killed six people, including two children and two firefighters. The wildfire is threatening more than 2,500 structures and more than 1,200 structures have already been destroyed.

Residents say the hardest part is not knowing if their homes will still be standing.

"You just never think it's going to happen to you. You work twenty years to put things together...and even if the house is there, the landscape is going to be just terrible," said Ronald Henninger

Officials will hold a community meeting for residents impacted by the fire. The meeting will starts at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Alps Performing Arts Center in Weaverville.


