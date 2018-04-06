  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Get help with North Bay fire relief

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
So many of us have been affected by the North Bay fires. When it comes to disaster, it can be difficult to find the guidance you need. ABC7 put together this list of vetted, local resources to help.

Food Assistance

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Distributing food as needed for fire victims
(707) 523-7900
www.refb.org

Housing Services

Burbank Housing
Affordable housing in Napa and Sonoma
(707) 526-9733
www.burbankhousing.org

CAP: Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County
Rental housing and deposit assistance
(707) 544-6911
www.capsonoma.org

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa
Housing and poverty assistance
(707) 528-8712
www.srcharities.org

COTS
Committed to helping hundreds find affordable housing
(707) 765-6530
www.cots.org

Fair Housing Napa Valley
Housing counseling, mediation, disaster assistance
(707) 224-9720
www.napafairhousing.org

FEMA Individuals and Households Program (IHP)
Financial housing help for qualifying fire victims
(800) 621-FEMA (3362)
www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/forms-of-assistance/4471

Hope Crisis Network Inc.
Working to provide storage units for fire victims; rebuilding assistance.
(707) 306-6767
www.hcrn.info

Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation
Housing support for Ag workers and families
(707) 522-5868
www.scggf.org

USDA RD - Multi-Family Housing Program
Affordable rental housing for low and middle income families
(530) 792-5800
www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/all-programs/multi-family-housing-programs

Family/Community Assistance

Boys & Girls Club of Central Sonoma County
Fire Assistance Fund ensuring safety and relief of child fire victims and families.
(707) 528-7977
www.bgccsc.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley
Ensuring safety and relief of child fire victims and families.
(707) 938-8544
www.bgcsonoma.org

Creative Sonoma
Grants for creatives and creative organizations and businesses with losses due to the fires. Grants also available for organizations to produce creative works in response to the fires.

(707) 565-6121
www.creativesonoma.org

Crosspoint Community Church
Fire Relief Fund for community assistance
(707) 528-6321
www.crosspointsr.org

Jewish Family and Children's Services
Community and family fire recovery efforts
(707) 303-1500
www.jfcs.org

North Coast Opportunities
Long term assistance and monetary aid for fire victims in Lake and Mendocino Counties
(707) 467-3200
www.ncoinc.org

Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Food, clothing, necessities assistance in Sonoma County
(707) 584-1579
www.svdp-sonoma.org

Financial Assistance

2017 Wildfire Property Tax Reassessment Information
Apply for reassessment of property if damaged by declared disaster. Deadline: 12 months from date of disaster.
wildfirerecovery.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017-Wildfire-Property-Tax-Reassessment-Information-CALOES.pdf

California State Board of Equalization
Disaster Relief FAQs
(800) 400-7115
www.boe.ca.gov/proptaxes/faqs/disaster.htm

State Supplemental Grant Program (SSGP)
Funds and financial assistance to people in declared disaster areas. Help with: rental assistance, housing, personal property, medical or dental, moving and storage, transportation, and funeral.
(800) 759-8607
www.cdss.ca.gov/cdssweb/entres/forms/English/SSGP45.pdf

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Loans
Federal disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners, renters.
(800) 659-2955
disasterloan.sba.gov/ela

Special Group Assistance

Disability Services & Legal Center
Assistance for people with disabilities
(707) 528-2745
www.mydslc.org

Earle Baum Center
Serving visually impaired community members in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino counties.
(707) 523-3222
www.earlebaum.org

La Luz Center
Assistance for Latino community members
(707) 938-5131
www.laluzcenter.org

National Indian Justice Center
Resource for Native communities and tribal governments.
(707) 579-5507
www.nijc.org

Petaluma People Services Center
Senior services, housing help, counseling
(707) 765-8488
www.petalumapeople.org

Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center
Assistance for Latino community members
(707) 224-1786
www.puertasabiertasnapa.org

Sonoma County Indian Health Project
Providing health services for American Indians
(707) 521-4545
www.scihp.org

Undocufund for Fire Relief
Fire relief assistance for undocumented immigrants who are not eligible for federal funds
(707) 318-6631
www.undocufund.org

Vintage House
Case management and other services for senior citizens.
(707) 996-0311
www.vintagehouse.org

Health Services

Jewish Community Free Clinic
Health services provided at no cost to anyone in need who is currently uninsured. Expanded case management and mental health services, including a new Solution Focused Brief Therapy scheduled to begin June 2018 for clients and fire victims.
(707) 585-7780
www.jewishfreeclinic.org

Lomi Psychotherapy Clinic
Crisis counseling and therapy for fire victims.
(707) 579-0465 ext. 227
www.lomi.org

Miscellaneous

Department of Motor Vehicles
Assistance replacing documents like drivers licenses, ID cards
(800) 777-0133
www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/dmvfooter2/contactus

CA Contractors State License Board
Find licensed contractors for rebuilding, avoid fraud
(800) 962-1125
www.cslb.ca.gov

County Clerk's Office
Replacing important documents like birth, death, marriage certificates.
(916) 558-1784
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CHSI/Pages/County-Registrars-and-Recorders.aspx

Sonoma County Debris Removal
Debris removal assistance
(707) 565-6700
www.sonomacountyrecovers.org/debris-removal/

The State Bar of California
Legal help for people impacted by the fires
(415) 575-3120
www.calbar.ca.gov/Public/Need-Legal-Help/Free-Legal-Help/Legal-Help-After-Disaster

For more information, go to wildfirerecovery.org and here.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay Wildfires.
