An estimated 210,000 people will descend upon San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this weekend for the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.

Day two of the Outside Lands Music Festival drew huge crowds, but left lots of fans disappointed after A Tribe Called Quest canceled their performance Saturday.An alert flashed on screens just as the group was scheduled to take the Twin Peaks Stage, after their original appearance had been rescheduled from their original Friday slot."It's a bummer. We only had tickets today, and we thought we'd get lucky and see them, and I just saw they got canceled again," San Francisco resident Brandon Smith said.Organizers blamed further travel complications for the double cancelation. It was not clear if the group would miss the festival altogether.Despite the disappointment for some, others were happy for Saturday's headliner, Metallica."Super excited, because they're all about the fans," Farzan Sharifzida from Fremont said.