Ziggy Marley and others to perform free at Stern Grove Festival this summer

The Stern Grove Festival's annual series of free Sunday concerts kicked off June 17 and will continue through August. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Stern Grove Festival's annual series of free Sunday concerts kicked off June 17 and will continue through August. Stern Grove Festival Board of Directors Chairman Douglas Goldman spoke to ABC7 about this summer's lineup.

The festival is 81 years old, Goldman explained. "My great-grandmother Rosalie Meyer Stern contributed the park that was named after her late husband Sigmund Stern in 1931," he said. "In 1938 she started the free summer concert series."

Because the concert is free, it attracts a wide audience, Goldman says, and makes for "great people watching."

Some of the upcoming acts this year include Ziggy Marley, who will be performing Sunday June 24, as well as M. Ward, Fema Kuti and Ronnie Spector and the Ronnettes.

Concerts happen every Sunday at 2 p.m. at an outdoor amphitheater located at 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard in San Francisco's Sunset District. To learn more about the festival, visit http://www.sterngrove.org.
