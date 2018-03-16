EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --The couple at the center of the 2015 kidnapping case the Vallejo Police Department called a hoax is speaking publicly for the first time. Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins will be on "Good Morning America" on Monday. We have an exclusive sneak peek of that interview.
"He was guiding me and I thought I was walking to my death," Huskins told ABC News Anchor Amy Robach.
Vallejo Police called Huskins' kidnapping a hoax.
"This is only strange because the law enforcement made it strange," said Aaron Quinn.
In March of 2015 Muller broke into Aaron Quinn's home, blindfolded, drugged and bound the couple, before kidnapping Huskins.
"Either I'm going to hear a gunshot and that's it or I'm going to get pushed off a cliff," said Huskins.
Huskins says Muller raped her twice before releasing her in her hometown of Huntington Beach.
Her pain far from over. Later that same night, Vallejo police held a press conference blaming the victims.
"The fact that we've essentially wasted all of these resources for really nothing is really upsetting," said Lt. Kenny Park, a spokesperson with Vallejo Police Department during a March 25, 2015 press conference.
It was only when Muller left his cell phone behind after a Dublin home invasion three months later that investigators arrested him in South Lake Tahoe where they found evidence linking him to Huskins' kidnapping.
"If they came out and said this is a kidnapping, followed the evidence, got Denise back, no one would be talking about Gone Girl or anything like that," said Quinn.
Muller pleaded guilty to federal charges. Last year, a judge sentenced him to 40 years.
Now the couple has settled their civil lawsuit against the city of Vallejo for $2.5 million .
"It's about reaching a number that compensates them, allows them to restart their life," said their attorney Frank Busch who is with Kerr & Wagstaffe LLP.
A Vallejo spokesperson says the city is not in possession of a signed settlement agreement and has no further comment. The couple's attorney says the agreement will be signed soon.
As for Quinn and Huskins, they plan to get married in the fall.
Watch the couple's full exclusive interview on "Good Morning America" on Monday, March 19.
