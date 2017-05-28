Master an easy appetizer by making a cheese and charcuterie board!Cheese and Charcuterie Recipe:Charcuterie:Hot CoppaGenoa Salami18th month prosciuttoCheese:Pt. Reyes TomaClothbound CheddarDanish Bleu Cheese3oz of charcuterie per person2.5oz cheese per person1-1.5oz of the following:roasted nutsolivesfresh fruitdried fruitcrudites4oz (25ppl) multiply if it guest count is higherrosemary fig jamgrainy mustard