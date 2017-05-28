Master an easy appetizer by making a cheese and charcuterie board!
Cheese and Charcuterie Recipe:
Charcuterie:
Hot Coppa
Genoa Salami
18th month prosciutto
Cheese:
Pt. Reyes Toma
Clothbound Cheddar
Danish Bleu Cheese
3oz of charcuterie per person
2.5oz cheese per person
1-1.5oz of the following:
roasted nuts
olives
fresh fruit
dried fruit
crudites
4oz (25ppl) multiply if it guest count is higher
rosemary fig jam
grainy mustard
