It's time to Get Outta Town! Experience the sophisticated, modern and charming country of Mexico.
Enjoy the archaeological wonders, rich culture, award winning cuisine and natural beauty of the Yucatan State. Explore vibrant cities while learning about the unique biodiversity of the area. Plus, take in breathtaking natural resources and thrilling adventures unique to the region. Get ready to be impressed! http://beta.visitmexico.com/en
The Celestun Biosphere Reserve
The Celestun Biosphere Reserve gives refuge and sustenance to the colorful colonies of flamingos that paint the sky pink at dusk and dawn.
Lose yourself amongst the wildlife by climbing onboard a boat and enjoying the spectacular flight of thousands of birds that live in the calm waters of the mangrove and along the soft beaches. Feel the contrasts caused by the estuary's fresh water mixing with the water flowing from underground rivers beneath the Yucatan peninsula and the salt water currents of the Gulf of México, and explore the habitat where elegant flamingos, eagles, woodpeckers, hummingbirds, frigate birds, herons, ducks, seagulls and pelicans live.
Merida
Merida is a quiet paradise. The peacefulness of the town and the beauty of its streets, make it a place of elegance and contrast amid its colonial houses, Mayan ruins, and architecture. Its food, layered with exquisite gastronomic heritage, will take over your taste buds. The Plaza Mayor is a vibrant meeting place where locals enjoy traditional drinks, such as champola or sorbet. According to The Guardian, Merida has been named among the top places in the world to visit in 2017. Lonely Planet named Merida as the American capital of culture in 2017 for its lively music and cultural flamboyance
Cenotes
The natural wonders of the state of Yucatán are countless and some of the most important and unusual are the "cenotes", or sinkholes.
Ik-Kil
Located less than 2 miles from Chichén Itzá. Called the "Sacred Blue Cenote," it is a perfectly round well-type cenote with magnificent hanging vines and waterfalls. This is an ideal place for cooling off after visiting the archaeological site! The open cenote sits about 85 feet from the surface, and a grand stairway leads you down the steps into the water. Access is safe and easy.
Zaci
Located in the center of Valladolid, this is a popular cenote for swimming in the refreshing turquoise waters. You will see a rare species of eyeless black fish known as "lub." A third of the cenote is covered with stalactites and stalagmites and there is a walkway around the entire cenote. There is also a restaurant on the property, serving many Yucatecan specialties.
Cenotillo
This village about halfway between Izamal and Tizimín gets its name from the large number of cenotes located within the town and the outskirts - more than 150, according to the locals. Ask around for a guide to take you to some of them.
Xlacah
Located at the Maya site of Dzibichaltún, just north of Mérida, this is the closest cenote to Mérida. Meaning "old village," it is an open ground level cenote, great for swimming. It is more than 140 feet deep at one end. Another great place to cool off after climbing pyramids!
Dzitnup (2 cenotes are here)
Located about 4 miles southeast of Valladolid, the two cenotes are X'Keken and Samula. Each one costs 59 pesos for foreigners, 29 pesos for Mexicans, 18 pesos for children under 13, and 24 pesos for seniors with INAPAM card. Both schedules are 8:30 to 5:30 in summer and fall, and 8 to 5 in winter and spring.
