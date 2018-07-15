AIDS WALK

2018 AIDS Walk held in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands showed up for this year's AIDS Walk in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.


The 10K fundraising walk benefits dozens of local HIV and AIDS programs, such as Project Open Hand and Positive Resource Center.

