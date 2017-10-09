  • BREAKING NEWS At least 1 dead, 2 injured, 65,000 acres destroyed in horrific North Bay fires
NORTH BAY FIRES

Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area

Firefighters told ABC7 News crews had to let a home burn near Stone Mountain Circle in Napa to conserve water, so they could save nearby homes. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are working to put out wildfires in the North Bay that have destroyed dozens of structures and prompted at least 20,000 residents to evacuate.

Video shows a home engulfed in flames in the Silverado Highlands neighborhood above the Silverado Country Club in Napa.

Firefighters told ABC7 News crews had to let a home burn near Stone Mountain Circle in Napa to conserve water, so they could save the home next door and others in the area.

Officials said no injuries were reported in home that was destroyed by the fire.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

Watch the video player above for Laura Anthony's full story. Click here to follow her on Twitter..

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countyNorth Bay FireswildfireNapa
