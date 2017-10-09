Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area

#DEVELOPING This home seemed safe but firefighters say they have to let it burn, save water to try and save house nextdoor. @SilveradoResort pic.twitter.com/HY6bGdMT6J — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 9, 2017

Crews are working to put out wildfires in the North Bay that have destroyed dozens of structures and prompted at least 20,000 residents to evacuate.Video shows a home engulfed in flames in the Silverado Highlands neighborhood above the Silverado Country Club in Napa.Firefighters told ABC7 News crews had to let a home burn near Stone Mountain Circle in Napa to conserve water, so they could save the home next door and others in the area.Officials said no injuries were reported in home that was destroyed by the fire.