GOLDEN STATE KILLER

'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex

EMBED </>More Videos

'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex (1 of 4)

'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex

The Golden State killer terrorized the Bay Area and California for over four decades. As investigator Paul Holes puts it, he had "some anger" against a woman named Bonnie. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Killer terrorized the Bay Area and California for over four decades.

WATCH: ABC7 Presents 'Chasing the Golden State Killer'

As investigator Paul Holes puts it, he had "some anger" against a woman named Bonnie, and their failed relationship may have been motive for some of his crimes.

"As the East Area Rapist is physically raping the victim, he is sobbing and saying, 'I hate you Bonnie,'" said Holes. "That told me that he had some significant female in his life named Bonnie and he had some anger."

PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking Joseph DeAngelo and the Golden State Killer

Joseph DeAngelo, the man now accused of being the Golden State Killer, was engaged to a woman named Bonnie in the early 1970s.

Bonnie has been identified and is said to be talking with prosecutors.

See more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State Killerserial killerserial rapistSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer
WHO IS HE: The life and history of the alleged Golden State Killer
Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve Golden State Killer case
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
FBI offering $50,000 reward to identify 'Golden State Killer'
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
Man wrongly convicted of a Golden State Killer murder, attorney says
Golden State Killer suspect in 1974 Tulare Co. cold case
Sisterhood of Golden State Killer survivors face their fears in Sacramento
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
Report: San Francisco police identify suspect in 1970s serial killings
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Show More
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
More News