'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Killer terrorized the Bay Area and California for over four decades.
WATCH: ABC7 Presents 'Chasing the Golden State Killer'
As investigator Paul Holes puts it, he had "some anger" against a woman named Bonnie, and their failed relationship may have been motive for some of his crimes.
"As the East Area Rapist is physically raping the victim, he is sobbing and saying, 'I hate you Bonnie,'" said Holes. "That told me that he had some significant female in his life named Bonnie and he had some anger."
PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking Joseph DeAngelo and the Golden State Killer
Joseph DeAngelo, the man now accused of being the Golden State Killer, was engaged to a woman named Bonnie in the early 1970s.
Bonnie has been identified and is said to be talking with prosecutors.
See more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.