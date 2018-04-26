Hunting the 'Golden State Killer: Paul Holes reflects on decades-long investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --The Contra Costa County cold-case investigator who spent the past two decades hunting for the Golden State Killer told ABC7 News he's 100 percent certain they got the "right guy."
Paul Holes was on the cover of Diablo Magazine just two months ago... In a feature on his relentless journey to track down one of most elusive serial killers in U.S. history.
RELATED: CoCo County Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' they have 'Golden State Killer'
Click here for the full story and watch the video in the player above for insight into the generation-spanning search for the "Golden State Killer," and justice for the victims he terrorized.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
RELATED STORIES
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in Sacramento County Court for 1st time
- Visalia detective came face to face with 'Visalia Ransacker' serial killer in 1975
- Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
- Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks out for the very first time
- Forensic psychologist examines mind of accused 'Golden State Killer'
- TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
- VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
- 'Golden State Killer's' past, present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California