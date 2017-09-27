Investigators ask for witness video in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-80

Officials investigate an officer-involved shooting in Emeryville, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (KGO-TV)

Katie Utehs
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Investigators are asking anyone with video of a deadly officer-involved shooting to share it with them.

RELATED: I-80 reopens in Emeryville after deadly shooting

Emeryville police are already interviewing more than 40 commuters who witnessed the shooting Wednesday morning. They were stopped in both directions on Interstate 80 in Emeryville around 9 a.m.

One driver recorded video as officers from the Fairfield and Richmond police departments shot a man suspected in a 2015 killing. You can hear six seconds of rapid gunfire.

Since the shooting happened in Emeryville that department is the lead investigating agency.

"If you look at the video that's available on social media it looks like he has a weapon in his hand. As to what transpired I don't have the details the investigation will allow us to determine who shot and when," said Chief Jennifer Tejada, Emeryville Police Department.

RELATED: Homicide suspect shot, killed on I-80 in Emeryville

The initial homicide case is out of Fairfield. Richmond police tried to pull over the suspect this morning within their city. He sped away; so CHP deployed a spike strip before the MacArthur maze.

"The car they were chasing started to lose, it had flat tires so it was starting to lose the tires and then the traffic stopped," said Gloria Espinoza, a driver who witnessed the chase.

Officers talked with the driver on the phone before he got out.
"What I do know is when he exited the vehicle he fired shots at our officers," said Lt. Rob Lenke, Fairfield Police Department.

"We're still trying to determine how many officers and which officers were involved in the shooting," said Tejada.
RELATED: Witnesses recount standoff, deadly shooting on I-80

Eastbound 80 reopened around 11 a.m., but westbound remained closed until 5 p.m.

"It was necessary to shut down the freeway because of the volume of evidence that existed on the freeway," said Tejada told ABC7 News.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is also investigating. Police say they'll release the name of the man involved once his next of kin has been notified.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingshootingpolice shootinginvestigationfreewayhomicide investigationBerkeleyEmeryville
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Homicide suspect shot, killed on I-80 in Emeryville
I-80 reopens in Emeryville after deadly shooting
Top Stories
Legendary 'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
UC Berkeley scholar discovers Mark Twain manuscript that inspires new children's book
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
I-80 reopens in Emeryville after deadly shooting
7 On Your Side helps San Rafael woman get refund for recalled air conditioner
Concerns over homeless at SFO grow after officer stabbed
Child hurt in hit-and-run crash in Richmond
At least 1 killed, 1 injured after massive rockslide on Yosemite's El Capitan
Show More
Santa Clara Co. health officials unveil new 'flu shot' program at libraries
Homicide suspect shot, killed on I-80 in Emeryville
Evacuation orders lifted after suspicious package found near Cal
SF Supervisors consider new bill requiring meat antibiotic reporting
SFFD contains three brush fires at McLaren Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos