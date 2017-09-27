Investigators are asking anyone with video of a deadly officer-involved shooting to share it with them.Emeryville police are already interviewing more than 40 commuters who witnessed the shooting Wednesday morning. They were stopped in both directions on Interstate 80 in Emeryville around 9 a.m.One driver recorded video as officers from the Fairfield and Richmond police departments shot a man suspected in a 2015 killing. You can hear six seconds of rapid gunfire.Since the shooting happened in Emeryville that department is the lead investigating agency."If you look at the video that's available on social media it looks like he has a weapon in his hand. As to what transpired I don't have the details the investigation will allow us to determine who shot and when," said Chief Jennifer Tejada, Emeryville Police Department.The initial homicide case is out of Fairfield. Richmond police tried to pull over the suspect this morning within their city. He sped away; so CHP deployed a spike strip before the MacArthur maze."The car they were chasing started to lose, it had flat tires so it was starting to lose the tires and then the traffic stopped," said Gloria Espinoza, a driver who witnessed the chase.Officers talked with the driver on the phone before he got out."What I do know is when he exited the vehicle he fired shots at our officers," said Lt. Rob Lenke, Fairfield Police Department."We're still trying to determine how many officers and which officers were involved in the shooting," said Tejada.Eastbound 80 reopened around 11 a.m., but westbound remained closed until 5 p.m."It was necessary to shut down the freeway because of the volume of evidence that existed on the freeway," said Tejada told ABC7 News.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is also investigating. Police say they'll release the name of the man involved once his next of kin has been notified.