To hear the East Bay Municipal Utilities District tell it -- the iconic tower of the 90-year-old Lafayette Reservoir is just as stable as it ever was, but as seismic standards advance, its design falls behind.East Bay Mud has been aware of potential issues for ten years.A strong quake could topple the tower which controls flow from the reservoir, causing an uncontrollable release.East Bay Mud says that under no conditions would enough water flow into the areas below to cause a flood.They're expediting a plan to get this issue fixed earlier now. Of all East Bay MUD's dams, this is the only one to have an issue.