Searchers check lift tickets in search for missing Richmond man in the Sierra

More volunteers joined the search Saturday for a Richmond man who vanished while skiing the in Sierra.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
More volunteers joined the search Saturday for a Richmond man who vanished while skiing the in Sierra.

Family and friends describe Tom Mullarkey as being an avid outdoors-man.

Mullarkey never returned to his cabin in Arnold after spending the day skiing at Bear Valley.

RELATED: Family says missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave

Officials plan to look at surveillance video from the ski area and when Mullarkey's lift-tickets were scanned.

That might enable them to zero-in on where he might be. Stormy weather has hampered search efforts.
