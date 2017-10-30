Mendocino County family loses second child to wildfire

MENDOCINO COUNTY Calif. (KGO) --The death toll in the North Bay wildfires has increased to 43. The family of a teenager from Redwood Valley confirms she has died.
RELATED: Wildfire victims discover identity thieves stole their FEMA benefits
Seventeen-year-old Kressa Shepherd died Sunday at a Sacramento hospital. They say a CT scan showed her brain had been dead for some time.
Kressa sustained severe burns in the Redwood Valley fire in Mendocino County. Her 14-year-old brother Kai Logan also died in that fire.
RELATED: North Bay nurse's match program helping link families in need with those willing to help
Her parents are recovering from burns in the hospital.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
.