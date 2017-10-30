Mendocino County family loses second child to wildfire

The death toll in the North Bay wildfires has increased to 43. The family of a teenager from Redwood Valley confirms she has died.Seventeen-year-old Kressa Shepherd died Sunday at a Sacramento hospital. They say a CT scan showed her brain had been dead for some time.Kressa sustained severe burns in the Redwood Valley fire in Mendocino County. Her 14-year-old brother Kai Logan also died in that fire.Her parents are recovering from burns in the hospital.