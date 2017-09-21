SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --New charges have been filed against a Santa Cruz doctor and two nurses accused of molesting children.
Attorneys say a second video clip has led to 32 new charges against Doctor James Kohut, Rashel Brandon and Emily Joy Stephens.
A Judge Thursday set bail at $15 Million for each defendant.
Kohut worked at Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center.
Prosecutors would not say if any of the victims were patients.