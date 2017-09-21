Rashel Brandon appeared in court in Santa Cruz, Calif. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

New charges have been filed against a Santa Cruz doctor and two nurses accused of molesting children.Attorneys say a second video clip has led to 32 new charges against Doctor James Kohut, Rashel Brandon and Emily Joy Stephens.A Judge Thursday set bail at $15 Million for each defendant.Kohut worked at Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center.Prosecutors would not say if any of the victims were patients.