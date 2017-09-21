Santa Cruz County surgeon, nurses charged with child rape are now facing more charges

New charges have been filed against a Santa Cruz doctor and two nurses accused of molesting children. (KGO-TV )

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
New charges have been filed against a Santa Cruz doctor and two nurses accused of molesting children.

RELATED: Santa Cruz doctor faces 10 child molestation charges; 2 women charged

Attorneys say a second video clip has led to 32 new charges against Doctor James Kohut, Rashel Brandon and Emily Joy Stephens.

LINK: Prosecutors opposition to bail document

A Judge Thursday set bail at $15 Million for each defendant.

LINK: Read the criminal complaint filed against Doctor James Kohut

Kohut worked at Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center.

Prosecutors would not say if any of the victims were patients.

Rashel Brandon appeared in court in Santa Cruz, Calif. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

