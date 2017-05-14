1 killed, 3 hospitalized after crash in Fremont

Northbound Fremont Boulevard is closed between Ferry Lane and Paseo Padre Parkway as police investigate a fatal traffic collision, according to Fremont police.One southbound lane of Fremont Boulevard is open. Motorists can expect delays in this area until about 9 or 10 a.m., police said.Traffic investigators responded to the collision at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Darwin Drive, police said.The collision involved two vehicles, each carrying two people.One person died at the scene, another was taken to a trauma center in serious condition, and two other people were hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.Further details were not immediately available.