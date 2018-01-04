  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TERRORISM

Bomb charge added against San Francisco Pier 39 terror plot suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

A federal grand jury has indicted a Central Valley man on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A federal grand jury has indicted a Central Valley man on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.

The indictment Thursday says 26-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson intended to use pipe bombs to funnel people into an area of the popular tourist destination so he could shoot them.

RELATED: Man who planned Pier 39 Christmas terror attack has military background

The charges, attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distribution of information relating to destructive devices, each carry a penalty of 20 years behind bars and a quarter million dollar fine.

The indictment replaces a criminal complaint against the Modesto tow-truck driver.

RELATED: ISIS video named targets in San Francisco, Las Vegas

The FBI arrested Jameson on Dec. 22 after he talked about his plans to undercover agents, including one he thought was associated with the Islamic State group.

According to a handwritten letter obtained by the FBI, the 26-year-old who once trained as a Marine also referred to himself as Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon.

Jameson is currently in custody and is due in court Friday.

VIDEO: Father of foiled SF terror attack suspect: 'Unreal, I really couldn't believe it'

Assistant federal defender Charles Lee did not immediately return telephone and email messages from The Associated Press.

Click here and here for a look at the indictment documents.

Click here for full coverage on recent terror attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
terror attackterror threatterrorismFBIarrestinvestigationtourismtouristSan FranciscoModesto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pier 39 terror plot prompts heightened security for New Year's Eve in SF
Pier 39 Terror Plot suspect to plead not guilty
Tourists at Pier 39 express fear, sadness, strength in face of foiled terror attack
Guns, ammo, will and letter seized from Pier 39 Terror Plot suspect's home
COURT DOCUMENT: FBI criminal complaint for SF terror plot suspect
VIDEO: Father of foiled SF terror attack suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man allegedly planned Bay Area terror attacks
New ISIS video names targets in San Francisco
TERRORISM
Terror arrest rattles neighbors in suspect's hometown near Modesto
Official: Central Valley man accused of attempting to join ISIS facing charges
Ex-teacher, twin brother arrested in NYC terror investigation
Big crowd, police presence gather for New Year's Eve in SF
More terrorism
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video