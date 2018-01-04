A federal grand jury has indicted a Central Valley man on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39.The indictment Thursday says 26-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson intended to use pipe bombs to funnel people into an area of the popular tourist destination so he could shoot them.The charges, attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distribution of information relating to destructive devices, each carry a penalty of 20 years behind bars and a quarter million dollar fine.The indictment replaces a criminal complaint against the Modesto tow-truck driver.The FBI arrested Jameson on Dec. 22 after he talked about his plans to undercover agents, including one he thought was associated with the Islamic State group.According to a handwritten letter obtained by the FBI, the 26-year-old who once trained as a Marine also referred to himself as Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon.Jameson is currently in custody and is due in court Friday.Assistant federal defender Charles Lee did not immediately return telephone and email messages from The Associated Press.