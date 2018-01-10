  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
DACA

Fight to protect DACA takes center stage in California

A federal judge in San Francisco has issued a ruling that temporarily blocks President Trump from ending DACA. (AP)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The fight to stop the Trump Administration from terminating the DACA program is taking center stage in California. A federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily saved the program and it's giving Dreamers new hope.

The DACA program protects children of undocumented immigrants from being deported, many who live in the Bay Area.

TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trump's decision to end DACA

"I was excited, it's a good step forward, but at the same time if DACA continues it isn't a permanent solution for the Dreamers; at the same time the government can appeal it and get an emergency stay. This might not even go forward," said Barbara Pinto, immigration attorney.

The White House and Congress are aware of the need for a permanent solution. President Trump summoned lawmakers from both parties yesterday to discuss crafting a bill for people who were illegally brought here as children -- the so called Dreamers.

The White House issued a statement this morning on the ruling:

"We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in the light of the President's successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day. An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process. President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration."

President Trump also reacted on Twitter:


California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra called the ruling a step in the right direction.

"It's a good day for our state, it's a good day for Dreamers. As my father and mother showed by their example, anytime you can get up and go to work, it's a good day. So to the Dreamers in America -- go to work, go to class, it's a good day," said Becerra.

Back in the Bay Area, that is the advice. Don't do anything yet and be very careful.

"Stay informed and don't get too excited to do something. There are people out there who want to take advantage they may say 'pay me thousands and I will submit tomorrow other attorneys are doing it,' but we don't want people to get caught up in that fraud," said Pinto.

Pinto pointed out that the government has not said when it will start taking renewal applications. There is also the possibility of appeals. The goal of advocates is to keep people informed and protected.

Click here for more stories on DACA.
