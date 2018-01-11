  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Strip and urinate: Woman caught relieving herself in southeast Houston neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman caught on camera urinating in neighborhood. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A video of a woman stripping in broad daylight to urinate is catching the attention of residents in southeast Houston.

In the video, you can see a woman strip and then squat next to a vehicle. The incident was captured on the home surveillance camera of Frank Gonzalez.

RELATED: Charmin offers free toilet paper to the 'mad pooper' if she turns herself in

"Her car was parked right in this area, right where this black car is parked right now. So, she came right up here and parked. First, she took off her shoes, her top, her pants, then squatted next to her car and urinated," Gonzalez said.

Houston police said the woman's actions warrant a urinating in public citation and possibly indecent exposure.

RELATED:'Poopman' uses Kentucky car wash as personal restroom

Homeowners don't want it happening again in their neighborhood.

"We don't want her to go to jail. I mean, we just want someone to talk to her. And if she needs help, get her that help because obviously if you're urinating in the middle of the street, then something's not right."

Related Topics:
naked in publicHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Charmin offers free toilet paper to the 'mad pooper'
'Poopman' uses Kentucky car wash as personal restroom
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video