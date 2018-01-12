  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
CRIME

Suspect named in murder of San Francisco transgender activist 'Bubbles'

A little over 5 months since his murder at Larkin and Myrtyle, across from the New Century strip club, SFPD released an arrest warrant for Hieu Trung Nguyen. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Everywhere you turn in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, there are reminders of Anthony "Bubbles" Torres and his killing from last September.

RELATED: SF man known as 'Bubbles' in LGBT community shot dead

Pictures and posters of his likeness are posted on many light poles. Countless people sharing their memories of the transgender activist and DJ.

"Every time you passed him it was like walking through a rainbow. He was magical." smiles Liza Muawski, a Tenderloin resident.

A little over 5 months since his murder at Larkin and Myrtle, across from the New Century strip club, San Francisco Police released an arrest warrant for 30-year old Hieu Trung Nguyen, a resident of the city.

The news provides little comfort to those who knew him best.

"So upsetting. It's just so upsetting. It was a terrible thing, he was, the guy was amazing." sniffles David Lewis, who admits he's slightly relieved, but still shaken.

RELATED: SF mayor, police ask for help in 'Bubbles' homicide

To this community, a positive ID on Nguyen and a 15-million dollar bail is a start. But there is much work to be done.

"Yes, I'd be happier if they can arrest that suspect," cried one woman who says she would like to see no bail set at all and for Nguyen to go straight to prison.

Jim Reilly, the attorney for Bubbles' family says he believes police knew of the suspect long before today's announcement and is hoping for a swift resolution.

"We're calling for law enforcement statewide to bring this guy to justice."

The District Attorney's office tells ABC7 News Nguyen is a flight risk and should be considered armed and dangerous. They and SFPD are encouraging anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line to help. 415-575-4444.
