GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors show up, show out for NBA All-Star Game in LA

The NBA annual All-Star Classic is set in Los Angeles this year and the Golden State Warriors are well represented with 4 players at the Staples Center. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGO) --
The NBA annual All-Star Classic is set in Los Angeles this year and the Golden State Warriors are well represented with 4 players at the Staples Center.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are starters, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green represent in the reserves.

Durant will play for Team LeBron, while Thompson and Green will play for Team Steph.

Watch the video in the player above for a report from ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil.

