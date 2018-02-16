#Warriors star Steph Curry prominently featured at Staples Center for the #NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/6e2JSifGZT — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) February 17, 2018

Lots of #warriors fans coming down to LA for #NBAAllStarGame. Janitress, Sidney and Gladys flew in from Vallejo. pic.twitter.com/QFnJG8sZUf — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) February 16, 2018

The NBA annual All-Star Classic is set in Los Angeles this year and the Golden State Warriors are well represented with 4 players at the Staples Center.Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are starters, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green represent in the reserves.Durant will play for Team LeBron, while Thompson and Green will play for Team Steph.Watch the video in the player above for a report from ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil.