BART GM squashes hope of new station for new A's stadium

BART's general manager is smashing any hope of building a brand new station to serve a potential new Oakland A's ballpark at the Howard Street Terminal.In a letter to A's President Dave Kaval, BART General Manager Grace Crunican says any such station at the West Oakland location would reduce speeds and create uncertainty along the system's busiest stretch of track.Crunican says construction would be extremely comp;icated. And there are questions about who would pay for the project.Crunican wrote: