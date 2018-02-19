  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
OAKLAND ATHLETICS

BART GM squashes hope of new station for new A's stadium

BART's general manager is smashing any hope of building a brand new station to serve a potential new Oakland A's ballpark at the Howard Street Terminal. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART's general manager is smashing any hope of building a brand new station to serve a potential new Oakland A's ballpark at the Howard Street Terminal.

RELATED: Oakland A's moving into Jack London Square space

In a letter to A's President Dave Kaval, BART General Manager Grace Crunican says any such station at the West Oakland location would reduce speeds and create uncertainty along the system's busiest stretch of track.

Crunican says construction would be extremely comp;icated. And there are questions about who would pay for the project.

RELATED: A's strike out on site for new stadium in Oakland

Crunican wrote: "By the time we would be able to design and build such a project, I'm sure the A's would have had at least 10 winning seasons and a World Series win in the new stadium."

