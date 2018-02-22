Get help contacting your government representatives

WASHINGTON (KGO) --From gun control to public lands and sanctuary cities to healthcare, Americans across the country want to be heard on issues that play the biggest roles in their lives. Politicians in Washington, D.C. have been elected to represent their constituents in every state across the nation.
Want to tell them how you feel? Here's a complete contact list of California's 53 U.S. Representatives and two U.S. Senators.
Not sure which districts you live in? Click here to search the U.S. House of Representatives directory by zip code.
U.S. Senators
Dianne Feinstein
331 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 224-3841
One Post Street, Suite 2450, San Francisco, CA 94104, P: (415) 393-0707
11111 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 915, Los Angeles, CA 90025, P: (310) 914-7300
2500 Tulare Street, Suite 4290, Fresno, CA 93721, P: (559) 485-7430
Kamala Harris
112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 224-3553
333 Bush Street, Suite 3225, San Francisco, CA 94104, P: (415) 981 - 9369
2500 Tulare Street, Suite 5290, Fresno, CA 93721, P: (559) 497 - 5109
312 N. Spring Street, Suite 1748, Los Angeles, CA 90012, P: (213) 894 - 5000
U.S. Representatives
Doug LaMalfa (1st District)
322 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-3076
Jared Huffman (2nd District)
1406 Longworth Housing Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-5161
317 Third Street, Suite 1, Eureka, CA 95501, P: (707) 407-3585
430 North Franklin St.. Fort Bragg, CA 95437, P: (707) 962-0933
206 G Street, Unit #3, Petaluma, CA 94952, P: (707) 981-8967
999 Fifth Ave., Suite 290, San Rafael, CA 94901, P: (415) 258-9657
559 Low Gap Road, Ukiah, CA 95482, P: (707) 671-7449
John Garamendi (3rd District)
2438 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1880
412 G Street, Davis, CA 95616, P: (530) 753-5301
Tom McClintock (4th District)
2312 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2511
2200A Douglas Blvd, Suite 240, Roseville, CA 95661, P: (916) 786-5560
Mike Thompson (5th District)
231 Cannon Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3311
2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa, CA 94558, P: (707) 226-9898
2300 County Center Dr. Suite A100, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, P: (707) 542-7182
985 Walnut Ave., Vallejo, CA 94592, P: (707) 645-1888
Doris Matsui (6th District)
2311 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-7163
501 I Street, Suite 12-600, Sacramento, CA 95814, P: (916) 498-5600
Ami Bera (7th District)
1431 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5716
Paul Cook (8th District)
1222 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202.225.5861
14955 Dale Evans Parkway
Apple Valley Town Hall, Apple Valley, CA 92307, P: 760.247.1815
Jerry McNerney (9th District)
2265 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1947
4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531, P: (925) 754-0716
2222 Grand Canal Blvd. #7, Stockton, CA 95207, P: (209) 476-8552
Jeff Denham (10th District)
1730 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4540
4701 Sisk Road, Suite 202, Modesto, CA 95356, P: (209) 579-5458
Mark DeSaulnier (11th District)
115 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2095
440 Civic Center Plaza, 2nd Floor, Richmond, CA 94804, P: (510) 620-1000
3100 Oak Road, Suite 110, Walnut Creek, CA 94597, P: (925) 933-2660
Nancy Pelosi (12th District)
233 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4965
90 7th Street, Suite 2-800, San Francisco, CA 94103, P: (415) 556-4862
Barbara Lee (13th District)
2267 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2661
1301 Clay Street, Ste. 1000-N, Oakland, CA 94612, P: (510) 763-0370
Jackie Speier (14th District)
2465 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington D.C. 20510, P: (202)225-3531
155 Bouvet Road, Suite 780, San Mateo, CA 94402, P: (650)342-0300
Eric Swalwell (15th District)
129 Cannon House Office Building, Washington D.C., 20515,
P: (202) 225-5065
3615 Castro Valley Blvd., Castro Valley, CA 94546, P: (510)370-3322
Jim Costa (16th District)
2081 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-3341
855 M Street, Suite 940, Fresno, CA 93721, P: 559-495-1620
2222 M St, Suite 305, Merced, CA 95340, P: 209-384-1620
Ro Khanna (17th District)
513 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2631
900 Lafayette Street, Suite 206, Santa Clara, CA 95050, P: 408-436-2720
Anna Eshoo (18th District)
241 Cannon Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-8104
698 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, California 94301, P: (650)323-2984, P: (408)245-2339, P: (831)335-2020
Zoe Lofgren (19th District)
1401 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-3072
635 North 1st Street, Suite B, San Jose, CA 95112, P:(408) 271-8700
Jimmy Panetta (20th District)
228 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2861
100 W Alisal St., Salinas, CA 93901, P: 831-424-2229
701 Ocean St, Room 318C, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, P: 831-429-1976
David Valadao (21st District)
1728 Longworth House Office Building, Washington D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-4695
Devin Nunes (22nd District)
Longworth House Office Building , Suite 1013, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-2523
Kevin McCarthy (23rd District)
2421 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2915
4100 Empire Drive, Suite 150, Bakersfield, CA 93309, P: (661) 327-3611
Salud Carbajal (24th District)
212 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3601
360 S. Hope Ave., Suite C-301, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, P: (805) 730-1710
1411 Marsh St., Suite 205, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, P: (805) 546-8348
1619 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria, CA 93458, P: (805) 730-1710
Steve Knight (25th District)
1023 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1956
1008 West Avenue M-14, Suite E, Palmdale, CA 93551, P: (661) 441-0320
26415 Carl Boyer Drive, Suite 220, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, P: (661) 255-5630
1445 E. Los Angeles Avenue, #206, Simi Valley, CA 93065, P: (805) 581-7130
Julia Brownley (26th District)
1019 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-5811
223 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 220, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, P: (805) 379-1779
201 East Fourth Street, Suite 209B, Oxnard, CA 93030, P: (805) 379-1779
Judy Chu (27th District)
2423 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5464
415 W. Foothill Blvd, Ste 122, Claremont, CA 91711, P: (909) 625-5394
527 S. Lake Ave., Suite 250, Pasadena, CA 91101, P: (626) 304 0110
Adam Schiff (28th District)
2372 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4176
245 E. Olive Avenue, #200, Burbank, California 91502, P: (818) 450-2900
P: (323) 315-5555
Tony Cárdenas (29th District)
1510 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6131
9612 Van Nuys Blvd., Suite 201, Panorama City, CA 91402, P: (818) 221-3718
Brad Sherman (30th District)
2181 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 225-5911
Pete Aguilar (31st District)
1223 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3201
685 E. Carnegie Drive, Suite 100, San Bernardino, CA 92408, P: (909) 890-4445
Grace Napolitano (32nd District)
1610 Longworth, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5256
4401 Santa Anita Ave, Suite 201, El Monte, CA 91731, P: 626-350-0150
Ted Lieu (33rd District)
236 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3976
5055 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 310, Los Angeles, CA 90036, P: (323) 651-1040
Jimmy Gomez (34th District)
1226 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6235
350 S. Bixel Street, #120, Los Angeles, CA 90017, P: (213) 481-1425
Norma Torres (35th District)
1713 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6161
3200 Inland Empire Blvd., Suite 200B, Ontario, CA 91764, P: (909) 481-6474
Raul Ruiz (36th District)
1319 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5330
445 East Florida Ave - 2nd Floor, Hemet, CA 92543, P: 951-765-2304
43875 Washington Street, Palm Desert, CA 92211, P: (760) 424-8888
Karen Bass (37th District)
2241 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-7084
4929 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 650, Los Angeles, CA 90010, P: (323) 965-1422
Linda Sánchez (38th District)
2329 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6676
12440 E. Imperial Hwy., Ste.140, Norwalk, CA 90650, P: (562) 860-5050
Edward "Ed" Royce (39th District)
2310 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C., P: (202) 225-4111
1380 S. Fullerton Road, Suite 203, Rowland Heights, CA 91748, P: (626) 964-5123
210 W. Birch Street, Suite 201, Brea, CA 92821, P: (714) 255-0101
Lucille Roybal-Allard (40th District)
2083 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1766
500 Citadel Drive, Suite 320, Commerce, CA 90040, P: (323) 721-8790
Mark Takano (41st District)
3403 10th Street, Suite 610, Riverside, CA 92501, P: 951-222-0203
1507 Longworth House Office Bldg., Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2305
Ken Calvert (42nd District)
2205 Rayburn Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1986
400 S. Vicentia Ave., Suite 125, Corona, CA 92882, P: (951) 277-0042
Maxine Waters (43rd District)
2221 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2201
10124 South Broadway, Suite 1, Los Angeles, CA 90003, P: (323) 757-8900
Nanette Barragán (44th District)
1320 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-8220
302 W. Fifth St., Suite 201, San Pedro, CA 90731, P: (310) 831-1799
701 E. Carson St., Carson, CA 90745, P: (310) 831-1799
205 S. Willowbrook Ave., Compton, CA 90220, P: (310) 831-1799
8650 California Ave., South Gate, CA 90280, P: (310) 831-1799
Mimi Walters (45th District)
215 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5611
3333 Michelson Drive, Suite 230, Irvine, CA 92612, P: (949) 263-8703
Luis Correa (46th District)
1039 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2965
2323 N. Broadway, Suite 319, Santa Ana, CA 92706, P: (714) 559-6190
Alan Lowenthal (47th District)
125 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-7924
100 W. Broadway, West Tower Suite 600, Long Beach, CA 90802, P: (562) 436-3828
Dana Rohrabacher (48th District)
2300 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-2415
Darrell Issa (49th District)
2269 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-3906
Duncan Hunter (50th District)
2429 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5672
Juan Vargas (51st District)
1605 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-8045
380 North 8th Street, Suite 14, El Centro, CA 92243, P: 760-312-9900
333 F Street, Suite A, Chula Vista, CA 91910, P: 619-422-5963
Scott Peters (52nd District)
1122 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-0508
4350 Executive Drive, Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92121, P: 858-455-5550
Susan Davis (53rd District)
1214 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2040
2700 Adams Avenue, Suite 102, San Diego, CA 92116, P: 619-280-5353
