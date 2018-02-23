  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Quake swarm hits Danville as East Bay prepares for bigger temblor

Did you feel them? Since midnight Friday, there have been at least 19 earthquakes in the Danville area -- the biggest one a magnitude-3.6 at 12:19 p.m. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Did you feel the shaking?

Since midnight Friday, there have been at least 19 earthquakes in the Danville area -- the biggest one a magnitude-3.6 at 12:19 p.m.

Another swarm of quakes rattled nerves overnight, including a 2.7 and a 2.8 between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Then a 3.3 at 5:28 a.m. that woke many up.

RELATED: 3.6-magnitude earthquake latest quake to strike Danville

"It's just what happens here" said Danville resident Patrick Mullikin. "You go back to sleep and hope there's not going to be a bigger one."

Several more significant temblors then shook up Diablo area businesses at midday - the strongest being a 3.6. Brenda Hammer was in her office and said it felt like a truck hit her building.

"I was sitting at my desk when the first one hit," said Hammer. "And I thought something hit the building was my initial reaction. 'What just hit us?'"

VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives

There was another swarm of quakes just three days earlier.

"It's not fun, it's not fun, " said Danville resident Christian Sommer. "Every morning we wake up and we think is there going to be another one tonight?"


Some in the East Bay are busy retrofitting for a bigger quake.

Homeowners have until midnight Friday to register for the state's Brace and Bolt program online. Then on March 15, a lottery system will select 4,000 people to each receive $3,000 for a retrofit project.

QUAKE TRACKER: Track recent earthquakes in the Bay Area

"I'm seeing a lot more customers who wouldn't do it, now do it, because of the $3000 incentive," said Brian Bouchard with Golden State Seismic and Structural.

He says a typical Bay Area home costs $7,000 to properly brace and bolt to the foundation. Funds are open to residents of certain ZIP codes, including many cities up and down the East Bay.
Many San Francisco ZIP codes and other communities along the Peninsula are also eligible for the Brace and Bolt program. Danville and San Ramon residents are not eligible this round.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

Click here to learn more about the Brace and Bolt program.

Click here for more stories about earthquakes.
