SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --There is promising news involving the health of San Francisco Giants legend Orlando Cepeda.
The San Francisco Giants released a statement Tuesday saying Cepeda is getting better after being hospitalized in critical condition. "The Cepeda family would like to thank the baseball family for its concern and well wishes for Orlando. We are pleased to report that Orlando continues to make significant progress every day and is showing major signs of improvement," the Giants team said. "Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers."
The 80-year-old suffered what the team called a cardiac incident on Feb. 19.
The slugger known as the "Baby Bull" played for the Giants from 1958 to 1966.
The team retired Cepeda's number 30 in 1999, the same year he was voted into the Hall of Fame.
