SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

San Francisco Giants confirm Orlando Cepeda is in critical condition

Former San Francisco Giant Orlando Cepeda appears in 1962. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Giants released a statement Wednesday morning on the condition of Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, who was hospitalized Monday evening in critical condition due to a cardiac incident.


The team asked fans to keep Cepeda, 80, and his family in their thoughts and prayers. The family asked for privacy during this time.

Cepeda remains in critical condition Wednesday in a Bay Area hospital.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco Giants.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco GiantsMLBhospitalmedicalSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
Mets botch popup in 13th, Giants wind up with 2-1 win
Balanced Reds sweep Giants with 11-4 romp
Lumber shortage hurts Giants in series with Reds
More San Francisco Giants
SPORTS
Rangers try to slow down A's, Davis
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News