OSCARS

Oscars officials put procedures in place to ensure no mix-ups

It's hard for anybody to forget last year's chaotic conclusion to the Oscars inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles -- it all centered on the final envelope.

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
It's hard for anybody to forget last year's chaotic conclusion to the Oscars inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles -- it all centered on the final envelope.

The epic mix-up happened when the wrong winner was announced for best picture. Security officials are taking extra precaution, making sure procedures are in place to keep that from happening again.

