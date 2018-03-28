OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Mayor Libby Schaaf announced exclusive negotiation agreements for the Coliseum complex and Howard Terminal to keep the A's in Oakland.
The offer initially came in a letter from A's president Dave Kaval to buy the 120-acres Coliseum property outright. "It's a big deal obviously," said Kaval. "We put in offer to buy the Coliseum complex outright from the city and the county. I think it obviously show our commitment to the city."
Schaaf released a statement saying, "I'm excited to support exclusive negotiating agreements with our Oakland A's at both the Coliseum and Howard Terminal sites. This doubles our chances of getting to a great ballpark project on time.
"I'll be formally requesting the City Council authorize negotiations with the A's for an ENA at the Coliseum while I'll also urging the Commissioners of the Port of Oakland to approve an ENA for Howard Terminal at their April 26th meeting.
"Supporting the A's at both locations allows the team to explore both options and ensures that no matter where the A's play ball - it'll be in Oakland.
"Through these negotiations I'll remain focused on keeping the A's rooted in Oakland in a way that's responsible to our taxpayers and enhances neighborhood vitality."
