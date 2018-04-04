Family of YouTube shooter extends condolences, investigation continues

Things were not back to normal at Youtube's San Bruno headquarters, but many employees returned to the office to retrieve their personal belongings and to pick up their cars from the same garage where Nasim Aghdam gained access to the campus. Police say Aghdam shot three employees who were eating lunch on the patio before turning the gun on herself.Those employees are recovering. Two have been sent home, one has been upgraded to serious condition. Youtube, meanwhile, is encouraging the rest of its employees to take time off or work from home."We will be increasing the security we have at all of our offices worldwide to make them more secure not only in the near term but in the long term," said Chris Dale, Youtube's Head of Communications.Aghdam didn't hide the fact that she was upset with Youtube. She vented on her channel where she promoted veganism and posted exercise videos. She claimed Youtube began to censor her, limiting her viewers, and as a result, only made ten cents for 300 thousand views.Aghdam went to a gun range hours before the shooting, but before that, Mountain View Police officers questioned her at this Walmart parking lot where she was sleeping in her car.The chief, however, says they found nothing suspicious."She expressed that she was having family issues, she was relocating. She did not want to be in the San Diego area and she was up here to find a job," said Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel.ATF spend the day searching the San Diego home where Aghdam had lived with her grandmother, as well has her father's home in Riverside County. He could only say he was sorry."I apologize. All the US people, all the humans, I apologize. I am sorry. I can't believe it," said Ismail Aghdam, the shooter's father.The family was well aware that Aghdam was upset with Youtube, but when asked if she had a history of mental illness, the family said no.