Police arrested two suspects today accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old man in Pleasant Hill during an apparent marijuana robbery over the weekend.Authorities say it happened at home on Norse Drive Saturday, April 7, 2018. The victim was identified as Oshry Elor of Pleasant Hill.Police say he was shot multiple times. "Preliminary information lead to the fact the suspect made specific statements during the course of a robbery targeting marijuana," said Pleasant hill Police corporal Chris Anderson.Elor died at the scene.Neighbors said the house where the shooting happened has been a problem and a nuisance for more than a year. Several neighbors who declined to be identified said they have called police multiple times in the past about alleged drug activity at the house.Early in this investigation Pleasant Hill police detectives identified Luther Lee, of Columbus Georgia, as an accessory in the planned marijuana deal that ended in the robbery and shooting death of Elor.On April 9, through investigative leads, Pleasant Hill police detectives determined that Lee was traveling eastbound through Arizona on Interstate 40, possibly en-route to Georgia. Then, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was contacted and requested to be on the lookout for Lee as he drove on Interstate 40. Arizona State Troopers located the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. That's when Lee and two others exited the vehicle.Lee was arrested on an outstanding warrant previously obtained by Pleasant Hill police detectives and another man who was inside the car identified as Keith Jones drove off. This prompted Arizona State Troopers to follow Jones for 90 miles on a high-speed chase. Jones' vehicle tires were deflated with the use of a spike strip after crossing the New Mexico state border and he was taken into custody.Pleasant Hill police detectives released a press release saying they "were able to identify Jones as the shooter in Elor's death.