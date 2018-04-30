  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry upgraded to probable for Game 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena.

WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule

Curry told ESPN that he plans to make his playoff debut on Tuesday, while acknowledging that the decision is up to the team's medical staff.

"If it were up to me, I would have played for about 20 minutes tonight," Curry said. "The plan is to return Tuesday, but ultimately it's up to the training staff. I feel good."

RELATED: Warriors' Steph Curry: 'I feel good,' plan to return for Game 2
EMBED More News Videos

Warriors star Stephen Curry has resumed full practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr said.



Curry has not played since he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee on March 23. He returned to full practice with contact last Thursday and scrimmaged 5-on-5 for the first time last Friday.

Click here for more stories related to the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsstephen curryGolden State Warriorsnba playoffsNBAathletesOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Curry probable for return to Warriors vs. Pelicans
Steph Curry likely to debut for Warriors' Game 2 on Tuesday
Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Giants ace Madison Bumgarner could begin throwing soon
Mariners come home after successful trip to play A's
Curry probable for return to Warriors vs. Pelicans
Giants' Joe Panik out 6 weeks after thumb surgery
Reuben Foster case continued while prosecutors review video
More Sports
Top Stories
Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online
Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets
CHP officer, several others hospitalized after crash on Hwy 80
Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
Experts say swarm of East Bay quakes good reminder to be prepared
Small earthquakes shake up East Bay neighborhoods
Local Lawyer heads to the border to help migrant caravan
Cafe Crusader: Teresa Goines honored as an ABC7 Star
Show More
Bay Area families buy puppies online, find out it's a scam
Consumer Catch-up: Data protection legislation, T-Mobile/Sprint merger
Ask Finney: FICO Score, Indoor Antenna, Toll Collection Refund
Reuben Foster case continued while prosecutors review video
Victim still unidentified in Albany park bench shooting
More News