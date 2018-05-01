Facebook is taking over Downtown San Jose once again for the F8 Developer Conference.CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the keynote speaker this morning. He posted to his Facebook page last night, "I'm going to share more about the work we're doing to keep people safe, and to keep building services to help us connect in meaningful new ways, you can watch at 10 a.m. Pacific Time."This will be the first time Zuckerberg has spoken publicly since he addressed Congress on April 11. He is expected to reiterate some of the apologies he's made in the wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal that allowed the data mining firm to obtain personal information from as many as 87 million of its users.At the two day conference, Facebook is holding more than 50 sessions for developers and businesses to see what's next in technology.Facebook's vice president for product partnerships, Ime Archibong, told The Verge, "The company is radically rethinking its relationship with developers, trying to strike the right balance between creating compelling social experiences, protecting people's data, and supporting an innovative developer ecosystem."