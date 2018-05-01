  • LIVE VIDEO Black bear in Ridgewood, New Jersey
  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
FACEBOOK

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give keynote address at F8 Developer Conference

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook will hold its F8 Developer Conference in San Jose today. (KGO-TV)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook is taking over Downtown San Jose once again for the F8 Developer Conference.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the keynote speaker this morning. He posted to his Facebook page last night, "I'm going to share more about the work we're doing to keep people safe, and to keep building services to help us connect in meaningful new ways, you can watch at 10 a.m. Pacific Time."

RELATED: 911 calls prevalent from Facebook in Menlo Park

This will be the first time Zuckerberg has spoken publicly since he addressed Congress on April 11. He is expected to reiterate some of the apologies he's made in the wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal that allowed the data mining firm to obtain personal information from as many as 87 million of its users.

At the two day conference, Facebook is holding more than 50 sessions for developers and businesses to see what's next in technology.

RELATED: Facebook drops opposition to CA consumer privacy act


Facebook's vice president for product partnerships, Ime Archibong, told The Verge, "The company is radically rethinking its relationship with developers, trying to strike the right balance between creating compelling social experiences, protecting people's data, and supporting an innovative developer ecosystem."

Click here for more information on the F8 Developer Conference.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
facebookmark zuckerbergworkplacesocial mediaMenlo ParkSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FACEBOOK
911 calls prevalent from Facebook in Menlo Park
Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
EXCLUSIVE: Emeryville business owner's racial slurs ignite community outrage
More facebook
Top Stories
Photos of dog who died used in online scam
Warriors' Stephen Curry 'likely' to play in Game 2
Signatures submitted for state gas tax repeal
WATCH LIVE: Black bear wandering in New Jersey neighborhood
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Man and woman killed in East Oakland Monday night
'Idol' contestant Ada Vox: 'I was the lioness queen of the world'
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Show More
Man broke into Pasadena Taco Bell because he was drunk, hungry
House panel set to interview EPA chief's former head of security in conduct probe
The 'Garden of Europe' is in full bloom in The Netherlands
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
911 calls prevalent from Facebook in Menlo Park
More News