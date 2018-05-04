  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
MEET THE CANDIDATES: San Francisco District 8 supervisor's race

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco is holding two special elections in June and will use the "Ranked Choice Voting" system. The winner of District 8 will serve out the remainder of the original term won by Scott Wiener when he resigned to serve in the state legislature.

All candidates were invited to submit a questionnaire and also visit KGO-TV's studio in San Francisco or bureau in San Jose to record a video message for voters.

Meet the candidates for supervisor of San Francisco's District 8:

Lawrence Dagesse

Rafael Mandelman
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Rafael Mandelman, a candidate for San Francisco District 8 supervisor.


Jeff Sheehy
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Jeff Sheehy, a candidate for San Francisco District 8 supervisor.

