Warriors vs. Pelicans in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs

Warriors guard Stephen Curry is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday in New Orleans, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP)

NEW ORLEANS (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are playing against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday for Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs. You can watch the game on ABC7 starting at 12:30 p.m.!

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors now own two-games-to-one leads in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals.

James Harden provided 25 points and 12 assists while Eric Gordon also scored 25 in the Rockets' 113-92 rout of the Jazz in Utah.

Anthony Davis poured in 33 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and had four steals as the New Orleans Pelicans knocked off the Warriors, 119-100.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
