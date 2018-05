Warriors vs. Pelicans in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors are playing against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday for Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs. You can watch the game on ABC7 starting at 12:30 p.m.!The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors now own two-games-to-one leads in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals.James Harden provided 25 points and 12 assists while Eric Gordon also scored 25 in the Rockets' 113-92 rout of the Jazz in Utah.Anthony Davis poured in 33 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and had four steals as the New Orleans Pelicans knocked off the Warriors, 119-100.