Golden State Warriors to face off against New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors can achieve a piece of history when they look to close out the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Golden State Warriors can achieve a piece of history Tuesday when they look to close out the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors bounced back from a 119-100 thumping at New Orleans in Game 3 with an equally convincing 118-92 romp in Game 4 on Sunday, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

VIDEO: Kevin Durant talks with Mindi Bach after Warriors win in Game 4
The Warriors came out strong to beat the Pelicans in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs Sunday.



The Warriors responded to their 19-point loss in Game 3 with a resounding effort that produced a wire-to-wire win with leads as large as 26 points. Durant made 15 of 27 shots. Stephen Curry scored 23, Klay Thompson added 13 and Quinn Cook, who was a Pelicans reserve earlier this season, contributed 12 points.

Golden State can advance to its fourth straight Western Conference finals with a Game 5 win at home, where it has won 14 consecutive playoff games, one shy of the NBA record.

The Chicago Bulls set the standard of 15 straight home wins from April 1990 to May 1991.

RELATED: Draymond Green on encounters with Rajon Rondo 'that's how you guard'

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went with a new starting lineup in Game 4, inserting Andre Iguodala alongside All-Stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green for the first time in Durant's two seasons with Golden State.

The result was a 17-4 game-opening burst that created a lead the Warriors never came close to relinquishing.

Kerr said he would start the same "Hamptons Five" lineup in Game Five Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

VIDEO: Stephen Curry talks with Mindi Bach after win over Pelicans
Stephen Curry talked with ABC7's Mindi Bach after the Golden State Warriors came out strong in Game 4 to beat the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night.

ESPN contributed to this story.
