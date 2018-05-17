BAY TO BREAKERS

WATCH SUNDAY: San Francisco's 107th annual Bay to Breakers

The 106th annual Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco took place on Sunday, May 21 2016. Organizers say 40,000 runners and 200,000 spectators attended.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 107th annual Bay to Breakers takes place this Sunday in San Francisco.

ABC7 will live stream the event starting at 8 a.m. Check back to watch live!

Alaska Airlines is sponsoring the 12K journey from the Financial District to Ocean Beach. Organizers expect 40,000 registered participants and 125,000 spectators at the race.

The race is known for colorful costumes, linked-together "centipede" runners and a weekend-long celebration of San Francisco culture.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is asking racers and spectators to sign up for emergency text alerts. Participants can text the phrase B2BSF to 888-777 to receive emergency alerts about the race.

Anyone who wants to register for the alerts from the department can also sign up at www.sfdem.org/b2b.

