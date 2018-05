RELATED STORIES

The 107th annual Bay to Breakers takes place this Sunday in San Francisco.Alaska Airlines is sponsoring the 12K journey from the Financial District to Ocean Beach. Organizers expect 40,000 registered participants and 125,000 spectators at the race.The race is known for colorful costumes, linked-together "centipede" runners and a weekend-long celebration of San Francisco culture.The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is asking racers and spectators to sign up for emergency text alerts. Participants can text the phrase B2BSF to 888-777 to receive emergency alerts about the race.Anyone who wants to register for the alerts from the department can also sign up at www.sfdem.org/b2b