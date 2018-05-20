BAY TO BREAKERS

San Francisco's 107th annual Bay to Breakers winner revealed

EMBED </>More Videos

The winner of the 107th annual Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco is Philemon Cheboi from Kenya clocking in at 35:41. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The winner of the 107th annual Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco is Philemon Cheboi from Kenya with a time of 35:41.

"It was very windy on the race course, but I kept going," said Cheboi.

PHOTOS: 2018 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco


Gabriel Geay from Tanzania won second place, with a time of 36:04 and Aaron Braun from the United States came in third place clocking in at 36:45.

The female winner of the race was Jane Kibii clocking in at 40: 31.

Both Cheboi and Kibii won Bay to Breakers in 2017.

RELATED: Nearly 40,000 run in Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco


This year's theme of Bay to Breakers was to be original and ABC7 News definitely saw that originality with creative costumes from twin squids, Sponge Bob and an endless army of super heroes. "I love Bay to Breakers! It's my 30th year running, I love the party," Phyllis Nabhan said.

Thousands of runners made the trek about seven miles from downtown San Francisco to the Great Highway, with top elite runners making it look easy.

Alaska Airlines sponsored the 12K journey from the Financial District to Ocean Beach. Organizers said at least 40,000 registered participants and 125,000 spectators attended the race.

Click here for a look back at recent Bay to Breakers stories, videos, and photos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbay to breakerssocietymarathonsrunningcostumesbay area eventseventsdistractionbuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: 2018 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
Nearly 40,000 run in Bay to Breakers race in SF
VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Bay to Breakers
PHOTOS: Bay to Breakers costume ideas
BAY TO BREAKERS
Nearly 40,000 run in Bay to Breakers race in SF
PHOTOS: 2018 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
Runners gear up for San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race
VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Bay to Breakers
More bay to breakers
SPORTS
Nearly 40,000 run in Bay to Breakers race in SF
PHOTOS: 2018 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
Draymond Green says Warriors 'at our best when we feel threatened'
Runners gear up for San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race
More Sports
Top Stories
Nearly 40,000 run in Bay to Breakers race in SF
PHOTOS: 2018 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
Warriors vs. Rockets in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs
Arresting footage shows extent of Kilauea's devastating lava flow
7 THINGS: To know and love about Klay Thompson
Draymond Green says Warriors 'at our best when we feel threatened'
How James Harden and the Rockets keep hunting Steph Curry
Teen charged with posing as cop, robbing partially blind man
Show More
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
Crowds see diverse royal wedding as deeply symbolic
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Bay Area royal watchers up early for wedding
Meghan Markle's fitting end to her royal wedding day
More News