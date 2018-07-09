UBER

Uber poised to make investment in scooter-rental business Lime

A Lime scooter is pictured in San Francisco in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Uber is getting into the scooter-rental business.

The ride-hailing company said Monday that it is investing in Lime, a startup based in San Mateo, California.

RELATED: New law bans electric scooters in San Francisco until companies obtain city permits

"Our investment and partnership in Lime is another step towards our vision of becoming a one-stop shop for all your transportation needs," Rachel Holt, an Uber vice president, said in a statement.

Holt said Uber will add Lime scooters to the Uber mobile app, giving consumers another option for getting around cities, especially to and from public transit systems.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Customers can rent Lime scooters in more than 70 locations in the U.S. and Europe and leave them parked for the next customer to ride. The company is looking to buy tens of thousands of motorized foot-pedal scooters to expand its reach.

RELATED: No more scooters? Regulations passed on dockless scooters in SF

For Uber, the move follows its purchase earlier this year of Jump Bikes, which rents electric bicycles in a half-dozen cities including San Francisco, Chicago and Washington. Terms were not disclosed.
Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi aims to turn Uber into the Amazon.com of transportation, a single destination where customers can go to hitch a ride in a car and on other modes of transportation - even buy rides on city buses and subway systems. Uber also has a food-delivery service.

Rival Lyft is looking for new rides too. Last week, it bought part of a company called Motivate that operates Citi Bike and other bike-sharing programs in several major U.S. cities including New York and Chicago. It will rename the business Lyft Bikes. Terms of that deal were not disclosed.

While the often brightly colored rental bikes are becoming a more common sight in the U.S., they have already gained widespread use in China and parts of Europe.

Click here for more stories and videos related to Uber.

VIDEO: What's up with all those scooters parked around San Francisco?
EMBED More News Videos

If you've walked the streets of San Francisco recently, you've probably seen them -- motorized scooters parked randomly on the sidewalk.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstransportationtrafficpublic transportationmass transitsan francisco board of supervisorsstartupuberinvestingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New law bans electric scooters in San Francisco
No more scooters? Regulations passed on dockless scooters in SF
SF officials to vote on scooter legislation after injuries, pain for neighbors
San Francisco Board of Supervisors to vote on scooter legislation
VIDEO: What's up with all those scooters parked around SF?
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
BART dealing with shared Lime Bikes causing hazards at stations
'Ford GoBike' adding 250 docking e-bikes in Bay Area
UBER
Consumer Catch-up: Gig economy pay gap, best fast food
Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads
Consumer Catch-up: Ride sharing insurance, Microsoft automated checkout
Uber driver says carjackers held him hostage for 10 hours
More uber
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Fire price gouging, Timehop data breach
Consumer Catch-up: Gig economy pay gap, best fast food
Planning Commission approves change of use at Castro spa
Consumer Catch-up: Drug prices rising, card skimmer warning
More Business
Top Stories
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at SF law firm
Santa Clara family asks for your help locating stolen U-Haul filled with sentimental items
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Still a mystery why driver didn't obey light rail crossing in SJ fatal crash
Giants' Buster Posey will miss All-Star Game with injured hip
Show More
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
Man arrested after Fresno 2-year-old shoots, kills self
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
More News