RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --An East Bay family is trying to make sense of why someone opened fire on a freeway killing their loved one. Demarcus Doss died Friday after he was shot on I-80 Thursday near San Pablo Avenue. The family of Doss says his death is senseless and they want people to know he was a hero.
Demarcus Doss, 24, was the baby brother -- the youngest of six in his family.
"Demarcus was my best friend, I lost my best friend, I really lost my best friend," said Shanyla Robinson, sister.
Thursday, someone shot Demarcus as he drove on Eastbound I-80 in Richmond.
"It doesn't make any sense, it doesn't make any sense at all," said Shanyla.
"I don't think no one even slept yet been up since Thursday, every time I close my eyes I see him," said Lakeya Doss, victim's sister.
Demarcus' sisters say even though he was the baby, he was their protector. A role he played Thursday as well for his passenger and close friend.
"That's the last thing he did, he covered her and took all the bullets for her," said Lakeya.
"And he would have lived just that one to the head killed him," said Shanyla.
Law enforcement officials have said the shooting wasn't random, but Demarcus' family says no one would want to hurt him.
"College student, good kid, all he did was work out, play with the family," said Lakeya.
Shortly after the shooting, Richmond police located a vehicle matching witness descriptions and took three men into custody, one 24-year-old and two 17-year-olds.
"We want to see justice for sure, we want them to get the max, the max," said Lakeya.
"Senseless, everybody just killing each other for no type of reason at all," said Shanyla.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.