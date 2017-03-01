NEWS

SoCal plane crash victim Stacey Pierce in critical condition, treated for burns

One of two survivors from the plane crash in Riverside, Stacey Pierce, in critical condition for burns sustained during crash. (KGO-TV )

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
We're learning more about one of the surviving victim of the plane crash in Riverside, that was heading to San Jose.

RELATED: Brother of SoCal plane crash victim: 'I realize exactly what I'm losing'

The sister-in-law of Stacey Pierce says she is now listed in critical condition for burns she suffered during the crash.

"You see these things on TV and you just don't think this will happen to your family. It's surreal," said Christy Crown, the sister-in-law of the victim.

RELATED: Teen among 3 killed in small plane crash on San Jose-bound flight

The family was coming back from a cheerleading competition at Disneyland when their plane went down.

The team they were watching, Union Middle School from San Jose, won the competition.

RELATED: Witnesses describe moments before fatal Riverside plane crash

All of the cheerleaders rode back safely on a team bus.
