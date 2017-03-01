We're learning more about one of the surviving victim of the plane crash in Riverside, that was heading to San Jose.The sister-in-law of Stacey Pierce says she is now listed in critical condition for burns she suffered during the crash."You see these things on TV and you just don't think this will happen to your family. It's surreal," said Christy Crown, the sister-in-law of the victim.The family was coming back from a cheerleading competition at Disneyland when their plane went down.The team they were watching, Union Middle School from San Jose, won the competition.All of the cheerleaders rode back safely on a team bus.