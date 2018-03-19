SCHOOL THREAT

Harmony Union School in Occidental on voluntary lockdown after threatening graffiti found

EMBED </>More Videos

Harmony Union School in Occidental is on a voluntary lockdown after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom, officials said. (KGO-TV)

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KGO) --
Harmony Union School in Occidental is on a voluntary lockdown after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom, officials said.

All students are safe, according to officials.

RELATED: Union City high school locked down for 2nd day over threatening graffiti

There are two schools on the campus; one is kindergarten through first grade and the other is second through eighth grade.

RELATED: San Leandro High School lockdown lifted, classes canceled after graffiti threat

Sheriff's officials say the school will be in contact with parents.

Click here for a look at how to get help with improving our schools and click here for a look at recent stories about school safety.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
schoolschool threatschool safetyschool lockdownschool lockdownOccidental
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with improving our schools
SCHOOL THREAT
Union City high school locked down over threatening graffiti
Graffiti threats force two school closures in Bay Area
San Leandro High lockdown lifted after graffiti threat
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
More school threat
Top Stories
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
San Francisco's cracking seawall needs $250M makeover
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Show More
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Building burned in San Francisco fire may need shoring up
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Yountville community prepares for memorial
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More Video