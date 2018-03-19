OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KGO) --Harmony Union School in Occidental is on a voluntary lockdown after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom, officials said.
All students are safe, according to officials.
There are two schools on the campus; one is kindergarten through first grade and the other is second through eighth grade.
Sheriff's officials say the school will be in contact with parents.
