SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News is launching a big adoption event today with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes.
Check back to watch a live stream of the event from 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and click here to learn more about our Perfect Pet program.
We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV
PHOTOS: PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for National Puppy Day 2017
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Marin Humane Society
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org