PROTEST

FULL LIST: Counter demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley rallies

FILE -- Crissy Field, San Francisco (KGO-TV)

Several demonstrations will take place to push back against a right-wing "Patriot Prayer" rally planned at Crissy Field in San Francisco on Saturday and against planned rallies in Berkeley on Sunday.

Here are some of the planned counter demonstrations. Check their individual websites for updates:

SATURDAY:

SUNDAY:


Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
