SATURDAY:
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco's Castro District: Come Together - Juanita More's Official Art Event For Equality.
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Civic Center in San Francisco: "LovedUp" Mobile Dance Counter Rally.
- 1 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Resist Counter Protest.
- 1 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Flowers against Facism .
- 1 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Bay Resistance Brigade Paddle Out.
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Civic Center in San Francisco: San Francisco Peacefully Unites Against White Nationalists .
- 2 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Calling All Clowns.
- 5:30 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Post-Rally Eliminate the Hate: Trash Removal/Community Gathering.
- 10 p.m Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley: Empathy Pop Up
SUNDAY:
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Crescent Lawn at UC Berkeley: Bay Area Rally Against Hate.
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ohlone Park in Berkeley: Resist Racist Violence & Hate in Berkeley.
- 1 PM - 5 PM Martin Luther King Jr, Civic Center Park 2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley. No to Marxism in America
